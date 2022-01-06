Man sought after 24-year-old woman shot, killed inside vehicle at McDonald's in Sheffield Village

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — A 24-year-old woman was shot to death while inside of her vehicle Thursday morning in a Sheffield Village McDonald's according to the Sheffield Village Police Department.

Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's on Detroit Road near Abbe Road after receiving reports of a person shooting into a vehicle.

Once on scene, officers found a 24-year-old woman inside of a vehicle who had been shot. Life-saving measures were attempted but the woman died from her injuries, police said.

The Sheffield Village Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Police are currently searching for a person of interest in the incident—James Kimbrough—who is also wanted on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Kimbrough's whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-949-6155.

