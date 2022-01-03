Meet Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital's first baby of 2022

LORAIN, Ohio — A new year brings the possibility of new joy and abundance, and for a Lorain couple, that came in the form of a precious baby boy named Kasen.

Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital announced that Kasen was the hospital’s first baby of 2022.

Kasen Thomas Campbell was born at 12:54 a.m. New Year’s Day, weighing 7 pounds.

New parents Jorgie Martin and Michael Campbell, of Lorain, are looking forward to a new year with their bundle of joy.

“Kasen means the world to us and more. We can’t wait to start this new life journey with our new baby boy,” the couple told the hospital.

Photo courtesy of Mercy Health- Lorain Hospital. Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital welcomes the first baby of 2022.

