North Ridgeville police share video of treacherous, 17-minute foot pursuit

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The North Ridgeville Police Department took to social media Monday to recognize the efforts of two officers and their K-9 partner after they set out on a treacherous and lengthy foot pursuit that led to the arrest of two people suspected of a crime.

On Jan. 30, Officer Vazquez and Officer Julio, joined by K-9 partner Irie, trekked through frozen terrain after two individuals who had been leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit, then crashed and fled the scene on foot.

According to troopers, a black Lincoln SUV was going 85 mph in a 50 mph zone northbound on State Route 57 near Chestnut Ridge Road in Eaton Township.

Troopers said near the intersection of Maddock Street, the Lincoln attempted to make a left turn, went off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and a tree.

Three teenage girls were found immediately and transported to University Hospital in Elyria with minor injuries.

Nearly 30 minutes after the crash, police found the driver, a 14-year-old boy from Elyria, and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old boy.

They were not injured and were cleared by EMS at the scene.

It is unknown if charges have been filed.

The North Ridgeville officers could be seen on their body camera tracking footprints in the snow through woods, across a creek, over railroad tracks, under a bridge and into a residential neighborhood where they found the individuals hiding in a storage trailer.

"Due to the terrain, water-soaked boots and pants, frigid temperatures, physical exertion and darkness, these officers could’ve given up, but they didn’t," Chief Michael Freeman wrote on Facebook. "I realize this video is rather long, but the duration lends credence to their dogged determination in the capture of these suspected law breakers."

