North Ridgeville student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — More than 200 of the top spellers in the country will compete in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held May 28 - 30 in National Harbor, Maryland.

One of the contestants is Cayley Anne Anderson, an 8th grader at North Ridgeville Academic Center. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley caught up with Anderson ahead of the competition.

Anderson qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the Lorain County Spelling Bee in March.

"Jalapeno was the word I won on and that does not seem like much of a challenge," said Anderson. "But you have to remember that the word before that was ‘octonocular.'"

Anderson's teacher, Kelly Koehler, said Cayley Anne is the first student to represent North Ridgeville Schools in the Lorain County Spelling Bee.

"It was just awesome to see it, you know, play out and to see Cayley Anne win, the whole thing was just surreal, but so deserving," said Koehler.

When it comes to studying for a spelling bee, Anderson said a word's origin is important.

"For example, with French spelling, they use a lot of like F's and Greek spelling, they use a lot of P-H." said Anderson.

Anderson also uses a special strategy when to help her spell.

"Every time someone spelled a word for me, I was always like tapping my foot every time they said a letter or like nodding my head... kind of gives you a rhythm that makes it easier," said Anderson.

While the ultimate goal is to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Anderson said she's just happy she has the chance to experience it.

