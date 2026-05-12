Redevelopment of former St. Joseph Hospital site delayed

There's been a delay in the push to redevelop the former St. Joseph’s Hospital site in Lorain.

For years, News 5 has been following the frustrations surrounding the blighted area, which sits in the center of the city.

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In March, we checked in on city leaders, who promised progress.

We learned that Lorain had hoped to begin cleanup and demolition prep on Tuesday, but it must undergo one final title search to ensure there are no other liens on the property.

Once that happens, the mayor said the deed can be transferred to the Lorain County Land Bank, and cleanup can begin.

"I hope to have equipment on the property within the next week or two, and that we can start doing the processes that we have the money to complete," Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said.

The mayor said the city will work with the land bank to determine what goes on the property.