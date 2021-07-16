Second man who escaped from a correctional facility in Elyria arrested by U.S. Marshals

LORAIN, Ohio — A man who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in June has been arrested by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Justin Hamilton was arrested and taken into custody without incident Thursday.

Hamilton had been wanted by authorities since his escape from the correctional facility on June 29. Hamilton, along with Kevin McKitrick, broke a window and left the facility.

On Wednesday, McKitrick turned himself in to the Lorain County Jail.

Hamilton and McKitrick have been charged with vandalism, a fifth-degree felony and escape, a second-degree felony.

Hamilton is scheduled to appear in Elyria Municipal Court on July 19.

