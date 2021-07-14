Man who escaped correctional facility in Elyria turns himself in; 1 other man still at large

ELYRIA, Ohio — One of the two men who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in June turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, while the other man remains at large, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin McKitrick turned himself in to the Lorain County Jail Wednesday around 12:16 p.m., deputies said.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau, with help from the Afternoon Shift Road Patrol Division and the U.S Marshals Fugative Task Force, had been tracking possible locations McKitrick might be for the past several days and for the past two days detectives were in phone communication with McKitrick.

After those conversations, McKitrick agreed to turn himself in and was charged with escape, a second-degree felony, as well and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

McKitrick was originally incarcerated for aggravated robbery.

While McKitrick turned himself in, deputies are still searching for Justin Hamilton, who also escaped in June. McKitrick denied any knowledge of Hamilton's location.

On Tuesday, June 29, McKitrick and Hamilton were able to break a window and leave the facility, deputies said. The two are believed to have been picked up and driven away from the scene by an outside accomplice.

Hamilton is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants. His last known residence is in Vermilion, according to deputies.

Hamilton had been incarcerated for tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information about Hamilton's whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 440-244-0373 or 440-323-1212 or just call 911. Deputies advised residence not to attempt to capture or make contact with the men if they are seen.

