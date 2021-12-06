Student arrested for social media threats directed at Westwood Middle School in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A student has been arrested in connection with threats on social media directed at Westwood Middle School that were posted on Sunday, according to Elyria City Schools representatives.

On Sunday evening, district officials said in a social media post that they became aware of a post circulating on social media about threats of violence at Westwood Middle School. The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office began investigating, and the district said there would be law enforcement present at the school Monday.

On Monday morning, district officials said that deputies arrested a student in connection with the threats.

Deputies still plan to maintain a presence at the school on Monday, the district stated.

The threat comes after a 15-year-old student opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, Nov. 30, killing four students and injuring six students and a teacher.

