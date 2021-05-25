Students choose patriotic names for 3 bald eaglets recently born at Avon Lake school

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Students at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake decided on the names of three eaglets recently born in the nest located on school grounds.

Students held a naming contest and named the eaglets Freedom, Bravery and Mighty.

The eaglets were born in the spring to a pair of bald eagles affectionately named Stars and Stripes.

Every year, they have returned to the nest to raise a new brood.

Here are the five best places to see bald eagles in Ohio:

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, Ottawa County

Pinery Narrows area, just north of Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville

Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area, Wayne County

Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area, Trumbull County

Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area, Sandusky County

Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Ottawa County

RELATED: Third eagle egg hatches in nest at Redwood Elementary in Avon Lake

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.