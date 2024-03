An egg has been spotted in the bald eagle nest at Avon Lake's Redwood Elementary School.

The Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook page confirmed the egg sighting.

Over the last few years, the eagles have laid three eggs a season.

RELATED: Avon Lake bald eagles hatch first eaglet of the season; 2 eggs have yet to crack

To watch the eagles anytime you want, click here.

RELATED: Now is the time to spot bald eagles in Northeast Ohio