This Elyria railroad overpass is getting a multi-million-dollar facelift

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria is celebrating a multi-million-dollar investment in one of the city's main gateways. Norfolk Southern will be starting a major improvement project at the century-old East Bridge Street railroad overpass.

Neighbors near the area told News 5 they sometimes go out of their way to avoid the route beneath the bridge.

“It’s really dirty; it’s really nasty. I hate walking under it. I usually walk the other way, down near where Cascade is, because I hate coming over here,” said Elyria resident Sebastian Albright.

Others said the rusted pillars, aging timber and crumbling walls have made them wonder about the bridge’s safety.

“Especially if a train goes over there, as bad as those beams are, it could collapse at any time,” said Mike Smith, who lives nearby.

Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker said the bridge does not pose a collapse risk, but he has been fielding complaints over its condition for years.

“When the trains go over, it rumbles. There are holes up there; debris moves, and it falls down,” he said, explaining that several drivers have called police after their cars were hit or nearly hit by falling debris.

Brubaker also noted East Bridge Street is a main entry point into Downtown from the city’s northeast side.

“Aesthetically speaking, it’s just not eye-pleasing,” he said. “And we do hear from people from time-to-time, ‘Hey can’t you do anything about that bridge?’ Well it’s not ours.”

He said the city has been calling for improvements to the East Bridge Street overpass for nearly two decades, but had received little response until recently.

Brubaker recently met with Ohio’s congressional delegation in Washington, DC and presented the city’s concerns, asking the senators and congressmen to pressure Norfolk Southern to make repairs.

“I believe all three of them had something to do with getting the ball rolling,” he said.

This month, he received word the railroad had approved plans to completely rebuild the bridge, modernize the overpass and work with the city to add guardrails and other safety measures.

“I’m very appreciative of Norfolk Southern stepping up after many years,” Brubaker said.

Neighbors said it’s an overdue step to address the bridge's issues.

“I think that’s a very good thing,” said Smith.

Albright added, “It’s about time.”

The mayor said he hopes it helps improve the first impression for people entering the city beneath the East Bridge Street overpass.

“Having this done is going to provide a different view for people when they enter downtown Elyria,” he said.

Brubaker said Norfolk Southern is also examining five of the city’s six other railroad bridges to assess what improvements they may need.

Work on the East Bridge Street overpass is likely to occur in 2027. Traffic detours will be determined closer to the project start.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.