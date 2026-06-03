This Lorain County river is nearly off a dubious list

LORAIN, Ohio — The Black River could soon be losing a dubious designation it’s held for nearly 4 decades. Regulators say they’re in the final steps of delisting the waterway as a U.S. EPA Area of Concern (AOC).

“It’s kind of like the last piece of a bigger puzzle to show the area of concern has improved,” explained Kris Patterson, a program administrator for the Ohio Lake Erie Commission.

The AOC was designated in 1987. Several years later, nine specific environmental issues, known as Beneficial Use Impairments (BUI), were identified. The first BUI was removed in 2016.

Now, the Ohio Lake Erie Commission and the Ohio EPA are recommending the removal of the ninth and final BUI.

“I hope it’s going to attract more people,” said Joe Horvath. “We’re so fortunate to have this and Great Lakes by us and why not take advantage of it?”

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The 87-year-old boater docks his boat near the Shipyards in Lorain’s stretch of the Black River. He said he recalls the peak of the river’s pollution when it was known as a “river of fish tumors.”

Historically, the river was a hub for industry and a transportation corridor for commerce. The EPA said it contributed to heavy metals and contaminants in the water. The pollution was compounded by urban and agricultural runoff, waste disposal and other factors.

“You wouldn’t want to be here,” Horvath said. “Black River was a good name.”

Kayaker Jessica Schlather added, “We both have dogs and they’d always try to drink the water and I’m like, ‘No, do not drink the water, please don’t.’”

Water users noted the progress in recent years after coordinated efforts by local, state and federal partners.

“It’s nice to have a place to actually go local and not have to drive far to go,” said kayaker Crystal Hylton, who’s noticed more wildlife in and along the river in recent years.

Patterson said the final BUI is related to the health of some of the river’s smallest and most sensitive organisms. Regulators said bottom-dwelling insects and the sediment they live in have both been found to be healthy.

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“Of course, the fish eat the bugs, and people like to fish, we fish for the fish, the wildlife… So it’s all connected,” Patterson said.

It’s welcome news for regular water users.

“It’s getting better, people are getting back,” Horvath said.

Patterson said the Ohio Lake Erie Commission and Ohio EPA are accepting public comments on the proposed removal of the final BUI. Written comments will be accepted through June 18, 2026 and can be emailed to Kristina.Patterson@ohio.lakeerie.gov.

The U.S. EPA will make the final decision whether to delist the Black River as an Area of Concern. That could happen by 2027.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.