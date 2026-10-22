LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Three candidates are vying for one seat on the Lorain County Board of Commissioners. News 5 sat down with Republican incumbent Jeff Riddell, Democratic challenger Carolyn White and Independent write-in candidate Andrew Lipian to discuss their experience, platforms and priorities for the county.

See highlights of candidate interviews below:

Three candidates vying for Lorain County Commission seat

Riddell is seeking a second term in office.

“Because we’re not done,” he said of his desire to continue his current work.

He said the business acumen earned during his time in the construction material supply industry has helped him address the county’s current financial challenges and prime the county for future investment.

“The Ohio Revised Code says our job is to manage the taxpayer funds and we’re doing that. And the second one is to prepare the county for the future. And we’re doing that,” he said.

In early 2026, the county was facing an $11 million budget shortfall, due in part, commissioners said, to a failed sales tax proposal. County agencies and departments absorbed some of the deficit, but the commissioners said they still had to slash $7 million.

The cuts had a sweeping impact, tightening department budgets, requiring the county auditor’s office to close on Fridays, and terminating some non-mandated programs like the Turning Point Youth Shelter.

RELATED: A legal battle is looming over Lorain County's 2026 budget crisis

The commissioners have cited the financial challenges as a reason the county can’t afford a larger raise for Lorain County Job and Family Services (JFS) workers. The group has been on strike since February amid stalled contract negotiations.

Riddell has said the workers’ union effectively shut down negotiations when they voted to strike.

RELATED: No signs of compromise as Lorain Co. Job and Family Services strike continues

“We strongly believe, as do I especially, that you live within your annual means,” said Riddell. “We feel the contract is a responsible contract.”

Challenger Carolyn White believes her public service experience as a longtime council member in Lorain and Sheffield Village, as well as her financial experience as a bank manager and licensed investment representative, would prepare her for the position.

“My message to voters is we need change,” she said. “I want to go in and scrutinize the budget line by line.”

She said the JFS strike has galvanized her desire to run and she believes the current commissioners are not prioritizing the correct things within the county budget.

“I just don’t see the concern for the residents of the county, cutting such services that are so important,” said White.

Like White, Andrew Lipian said he’d reopen contract talks with the JFS workers’ union.

The Independent entered the race as a write-in candidate in July.

“I heard people saying they wanted another option. The more, the merrier,” Lipian said.

As a former Lorain County economic development coordinator and current Elyria City Council member and Grafton Village administrator, Lipian believes he provides a unique perspective.

“I understand what life is like south of US 20 because I grew up there and north of US 20 because I built my career there,” he said.

Some rural communities have been pushing back against proposed industrial development, including New Russia Twp. neighbors who live near a potential mega site.

RELATED: Opposition grows for Lorain County mega site

Riddell has been leading an effort to build out sewer lines and wastewater treatment facilities in the county. He said it’s a necessary move to encourage growth in the county and believes any perceived mistrust has been misplaced.

“Trust is just a word they use because they don’t agree with what we’re doing,” Riddell said.

Both White and Lipian said economic development is a priority, but they would prefer to focus on redevelopment at former industrial sites.

“Put somebody in government that you can trust to tell you what’s right and to listen to you,” said Lipian.

White said, “I’m going to make sure they know what I stand for, what I’m going to try to help them to do, what’s going on with the commissioners.”

All of the candidates have been pitching their platforms to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

You can find early voting hours at the Lorain County Board of Elections website here: https://www.voteloraincountyohio.gov/.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.