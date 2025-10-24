Opposition grows for Lorain County mega site

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A debate is heating up over the future of a rural area of central Lorain County. As the county looks to prepare a mega site to attract high-tech development, many neighbors would prefer to preserve their rural lifestyle.

Near the Lorain County Airport, hundreds of yard signs that say “No Mega Site in New Russia Twp” have popped up in recent weeks.

“As far as this here? No, I don’t agree with it. There’s other places you can take this to and build and not destroy good ground,” said Steve Burrer.

His family’s property once sprawled for several thousand acres across New Russia and Amherst Townships. His mother still lives in the restored 1860s farmhouse on Oberlin Road and tends to the family’s remaining 6 acres.

“This has a lot of history, a lot of background. We respect that and it needs to be honored and carried on,” said Amelia Burrer.

Part of the former family property is now the subject of what county leaders have called a “generational change.” They hope to transform the landscape for future economic prosperity. But the Burrers and other neighbors lament the plan.

“As a farmer, as a business owner, I’m doing everything I can to protect what we can,” Steve Burrer said.

He helped organize the “No Mega Site” yard sign effort. Neighbors said an estimated 300 signs had been ordered in recent weeks and they expect to make another order soon.

By Friday, an online petition had also garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

“Many of us chose this rural area for its tranquility, natural beauty, and agricultural roots,” part of the petition said. “The peace and simplicity of our lives would be irrevocably altered by the construction of a large-scale facility here.”

The Burrer family shared similar concerns about what a new development could mean for a community built around agriculture and for the crops grown to feed animals and people.

“When you take that away, it dominoes down the food chain. Those things eventually are disappeared,” Amelia Burrer said.

In July, News 5 shared how a $67 million state grant was awarded to Lorain County to help prime a large site for new development.

Northeast Ohio's largest 'mega site' poised to attract new industry

RELATED: Northeast Ohio's largest 'mega site' poised to attract new industry

Utilities on 1,000 acres north and west of the Lorain County Airport will be upgraded to support potential industrial and residential development. The shovel-ready tract of land is known as a mega site.

“It’s not a lark. It’s reality now and we’ve got to take this opportunity,” said Lorain County administrator Jeff Armbruster.

He explained the effort to bring a large tech-related industry to the county has been happening for more than five years. And he said the state grant has provided the capital to accelerate a wastewater plant in Vermilion and to upgrade sewer lines necessary for the project.

He believes an “advanced technology campus” planned for the mega site will create new jobs and set Lorain County up for long-term economic development.

“It brings all kinds of things to Lorain County and it allows New Russia Township, quite honestly, to grow and prosper,” he said.

Residents like the Burrers disagree that prosperity comes from new development.

“You’re looking at it right there,” Steve Burrer said, pointing to a nearby cornfield. “That’s the future for us, in more ways than not.”

Team NEO is working with the county to recruit a user and prepare the site for development. The economic development organization said it’s not eyeing a data center for the property, but is hoping to recruit high-tech manufacturing.

In early October, Team NEO shared that conversations were happening to expand the current site from 1,000 acres to 2,000 acres, saying a larger area would give Northeast Ohio a competitive edge.

Neighbors told News 5 they worried what the project would mean for their livelihoods.

Neighbors raise concerns over development of Lorain County mega site

RELATED: 'Prime farmland:' Neighbors raise concerns over development of Lorain County mega-site

On Thursday, New Russia Twp. issued a statement on its social media page following a heated meeting earlier in the week. It said a developer had submitted a request for a zoning amendment for seven parcels to be included in the mega site. The parcels are currently zoned for residential-agricultural use.

New Russia Twp.

News 5 has requested the rezoning application for more details.

Neighbors leading the push to stop the mega site said they plan to attend future township trustee, county commission and other meetings. They said they’re also focusing on the upcoming election, throwing support behind local leaders who support the wishes of the residents.

The township’s zoning board will need to approve any zoning changes before development can move forward. The county said sewer line work and construction on a Vermilion wastewater treatment facility will move forward.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.