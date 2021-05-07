Truck hauling Budweiser trailer crashes into home on Lear Road in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio — A resident in Avon Lake received an unexpected delivery when a Budweiser truck crashed into the side of a home on Lear Road Friday morning.

Avon Lake police confirmed a truck hauling a Budweiser trailer hit a vehicle that ran a stop sign, causing it to crash into a home at 125 Lear Road.

Avon Lake Police Department. A Budweiser beer truck crashed into a home on Lear Road.

The truck driver hauling the trailer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said it’s unknown if anyone was home at the time of the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Avon Lake Police Department. A Budweiser beer truck crashed into a home on Lear Road.

Officers at the scene believed the other driver who ran a stop sign was at fault.

No further information was released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.