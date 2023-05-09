Two-day concert series, Victory Live Festival, revives North Ridgeville gems

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A new two-day music festival is reviving two North Ridgeville gems.

The WMMS music Buzzard Fest is coming back for the first time in 23 years, and it’s been three years since the last Country Jam. However, the two events are coming back under the Victory Live Festival taking over Victory Park in North Ridgeville on August 4-5.

“We're talking a little bit of the old with Incubus and Filter and Live and with some of the new with Walsh Lee Arms and Mark Leech and some of these others,” said Victory Park Managing Partner, Joe Borkey.

The festival layout will stretch four soccer fields with several stages and a lake backdrop.

Day one of the festival will feature the Buzzard Fest’s return, including four rock performances headlined by Incubus. Then, Chris Young will headline day two as Country Jam takes center stage.

For Barberton native and country music artist Mark Leach, the dream experience and former festival was the start of his career.

“We ended up winning and so I got to put on my resume I [opened] up for these people and then all of a sudden, all these venues like one or two booked, and then [we were] off and running,” he said.

Now years later, Leach’s memories will breathe new life. Leach is set to hit the stage Saturday, August 5 under the Country Jam banner.

“It's kind of really cool that like, you know, over 10 years later, I get to come back in and do it again, said Leach.

Economic Impact

While the North Ridgeville concert series is turning the hearts of natives, the festival will surely amp up the economy and boost local businesses. Mayor Kevin Coran says his team has started talking to surrounding business owners to help them prepare and accommodate the influx of visitors.

“It’s nice to have good exposure and when we have nice events like this, it turns out well,” Coran said. “We’re not really sure I guess how many people are going to come out but we’re working with the producers of the show to figure out all those logistics.”

Victory Park

Victory Park is known as a sports complex, but Coran says there’s been a recent push to use the space as an entertainment facility as well.

“There's a lot of operational things now that really need some looking into. But overall, it's ready to go,” said Borkey.

Borkey explained the festival deal at Victory Park includes a three-year commitment.

“This will continue to evolve over the next three years. This is not just a one-and-done, you know, kind of thing.”

Tickets for the Victory Live Festival are on sale now Prices on all tickets will increase in tiers as more tickets sell and as we get closer to the event. For more information, click here.