Man indicted on aggravated murder charges almost 16 years after attacking woman

A man who was serving time in jail for attacking a woman in 2008 has now been charged with aggravated murder for her death years later.

According to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Plas, who was 25 on May 6, 2008, attacked Shawn Stevens in the Carlisle Reservation.

Stevens was attacked, beaten, sexually assaulted and stuffed in the back of a car, according to prosecutors.

She initially survived the attack but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

In 2009, Plas pled guilty to his role in the attack and was sentenced to 33 years.

After years of fighting to survive, Stevens died in 2019.

According to doctors, she died as a result of the attack in 2008.

Plas has now been indicted for aggravated murder for his alleged role in her death.

