WATCH LIVE: Redwood Elementary School eaglet watch 2022 begins

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The countdown is on for eagle parents Star and Stripes as they wait for the hatching of their three eaglet eggs at the Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake.

The public can view the nest 24/7 from the Avon Lake Schools nest camera in the embedded YouTube player below:

The pair of Eagles welcomed three eggs to their nest in March.

Since the average incubation period for an eagle egg is about 35 days, a spokesperson for Avon Lake City Schools said eaglet watch will begin the first week of April.

The nest at the elementary school has been home to Stars and Stripes for years. Students affectionately named them, and every year, the eagles have come back to the same nest to raise a new brood.

Over the years, eagles like the ones in Avon Lake have adapted to building nests in populated areas, making it much more likely that someone would be able to see one in their backyard.

The sightings of bald eagles are becoming more and more common. Eagles have continued to recover from a low of four breeding pairs in Ohio in 1979 to 707 nests documented throughout the state in 2020.

Wildlife experts urge the public to respect their space and stay at least 100 yards away from the bird or nest. Disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead to the abandonment of eggs.

