Third eagle egg spotted in the nest at Redwood Elementary in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio — A congratulations is in order for a pair of bald eagles who welcomed a third egg in their nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Avon Lake City Schools said a third egg was spotted in the nest on Sunday at 7:10 p.m.

The average incubation period for an eagle egg is about 35 days. The school, which manages a live stream from the nest, said eaglet watch will likely begin the first week of April.

The nest is home to the pair of eagles affectionately named Stars and Stripes by a group of Avon Lake students. Every year, they have returned to the nest to raise a new brood, and this year is no different.

Last year, Stars and Stripes became parents to three eaglets, Freedom, Bravery and Mighty.

Over the years, eagles like the ones in Avon Lake have adapted to building nests in populated areas, making it much more likely that someone would be able to see one in their backyard.

The public can view the nest 24/7 on the group’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Why a failed nest at Pinery Narrows in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a good sign for eagle population

Unaffected by the global pandemic, bald eagles continue to thrive in Ohio

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.