'We need food over here:' Lorain neighbors reject plan to turn former grocery store into storage facility

LORAIN, Ohio — The future of a former grocery store site is up for debate in Lorain. Ten months after the Meister Road Apples Market shut down, the property owner is looking to turn the building into a storage facility.

Neighbors said they were disappointed when the grocer permanently closed its doors in October 2025.

“Everybody was shocked,” said neighbor Chris Barlow.

Neighbor Jim Brown added, “It was walking distance for everyone. [If] you needed something quick, you came here.”

The neighbors said they’ve had to change their shopping habits since the store’s closure, lamenting the loss of convenience and proximity they had with Apples.

“I have to drive a little bit further,” Barlow said.

Brown added, “And [the other stores] are a little bit more expensive.”

The next closest full-service grocery stores are nearly two miles from the former Apples Market, including a Walmart where Barlow said she shops now. It took 7 minutes to drive to that store from Meister Rd on Wednesday, but some neighbors pointed out that transportation is not available to everyone.

“I’m 78 years old now. Pretty soon I won’t be driving. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen in the near future, but who knows,” said Brown.

Without adequate access to fresh food, some have called the central Lorain neighborhood a food desert.

In late 2024, Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told News 5 the city was looking at ways to stop the exit of grocery stores and other resources and bring in new amenities in Lorain’s South and Central neighborhoods. The city planned to hire a consultant to attract more retailers.

RELATED: Consultant to help improve access to groceries, medicine in Lorain neighborhoods

“I would like to know - what would it take for us to get them back here?” said Lorain City Council member-at-large Mary Springowski on Wednesday.

She said her family frequented the former Apples Market on Meister Road and believes the property owner’s next plan to turn the building into a storage facility could compound Lorain’s challenges with food insecurity.

“That’s passive income and they’re taking the easy way out,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Lorain Zoning Board of Appeals considered a variance request from the Kossman Development Company. The property owner is seeking a zoning change from general business to light industrial for the expansion of a climate-controlled self-service mini storage facility.

In the company’s application, it said, “Because of changing market conditions, use of the property for retail purposes is no longer economically feasible.”

“I don’t agree with that because it’s so congested in the other areas that they’re going to have to expand this way,” said Springowski.

Some neighbors told News 5 they don’t believe a storage facility in place of the grocery store would benefit the community.

“I don’t think we need a storage facility here. When I was growing up, if you had too much stuff that you had to store it, you had junk,” said Chuck Jubick, who lives within walking distance of the former Apples.

Springowski said storage facilities have become increasingly common in Lorain, often filling spaces vacated by other businesses. She said they don’t create lasting jobs, provide essential services or add value to the community.

Ward 3 City Council member Pamela Carter had previously requested a moratorium on storage facilities, saying their overabundance within the city threatens neighborhoods’ vitality and limits opportunities for meaningful economic growth.

Other neighbors agreed they’d prefer to see the Meister Road building rehabilitated as a grocery store.

“There’s so many storage places around. I mean, c’mon, just make it into a grocery store,” said Barlow.

Jubick added, “We need food over here.”

In its application, the Kossman Development Company said the storage facility would create less traffic than retail or commercial uses, have no detrimental effect on neighbors and would not alter the character of the neighborhood or nearby properties.

The Board of Zoning Appeals did not offer a final decision on the variance request on Wednesday, as the city’s legal team reviews language in the zoning code.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.