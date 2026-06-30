Woman dies in custody at Lorain County jail

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in the Lorain County jail over the weekend.

According to LCSO Major Steve Scharschmidt, a woman was booked into the jail around midnight on Saturday. She was found dead by jail staff around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman visited the jail nurse at some point during her incarceration, and investigators are determining whether she was given any medication or treatment for any medical conditions.

Scharschmidt said he believes the woman was detoxing from drugs at the time.

Jail records indicate the woman was arrested on Friday by North Ridgeville Police and booked on charges of fleeing and failure to comply with a lawful police order.

Scharschmidt said the Lorain County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Monday, and the LCSO is awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports to determine cause and manner of death.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.