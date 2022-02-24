2 dogs found, 1 missing after Montville fire

MONTVILLE, Ohio — Montville firefighters are investigating after flames broke out at a home Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 9:45 a.m. on Wooster Pike.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions on three sides of the home.

Due to no fire hydrants being in this area of town, multiple departments had to bring water tanker trucks.

No one was inside the home but three dogs were there.

Two of the dogs made it out on their own, but one of them is missing. Neighbors have reported seeing the dog and the Medina SCPA is searching for the dog.

The third dog had to be rescued from the basement and was given oxygen.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

