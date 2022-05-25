3 construction workers struck by vehicle on State Route 18 in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Route 18 Wednesday that injured three construction workers and damaged two construction vehicles.

The crash happened at 7:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Route 18 between State Route 94 and State Road in Granger Township.

Preliminary information indicates one vehicle was traveling on State Route 18 when it struck two construction vehicles and three construction workers who were pedestrians, the OSHP said.

Construction equipment and workers were in the area of the crash based on photos at the scene.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Crash at Route 18 and Route 94.

The three workers were transported from the scene.

Law enforcement was seen conducting a field sobriety test on an individual near the crash.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on Route 18 and Route 94.

The westbound lanes and center turn lanes are closed, with a change of traffic patterns for the eastbound lanes to allow traffic through one westbound and one eastbound lane.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.