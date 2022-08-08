Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank partners with nonprofits for food distribution in Medina Co.

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is partnering with several Medina County nonprofits to provide food for those in need.

This Saturday, the Foodbank will partner with nonprofit Matthew 25 for a new grocery distribution to be held at the Cloverleaf Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This food distribution is held on the second Saturday of every month.

St. Ambrose Catholic Works of Mercy will also host a new distribution every Tuesday of the month. The first distribution will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, and will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Every Thursday, those in need can participate in the food distribution at the Medina County Fairgrounds. This distribution, hosted by the food bank, is in partnership with Feeding Medina County, which has three additional food distributions. Find more info on those distributions here.

The food distributions are open to the public and families in need do not need to be residents of Medina. Registration is not necessary, however, and a photo ID will be required when attending the distributions. Find more info on all of the Akron-Canton Foodbank food distributions here.

