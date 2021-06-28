Body of missing boater recovered at Chippewa Lake

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — The body of a man that went missing while out boating on Chippewa Lake in Medina County has been recovered, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced on Sunday night.

According to The ODNR, witnesses said that the man jumped into the lake around 9 p.m. on Saturday night and did not come back to the surface. The search began for him Saturday night until his body was found around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Chippewa Lake will be closed to the public, and no timetable for a reopening has been announced.

