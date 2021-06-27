Chippewa Lake in Medina County closed as crews search for missing boater

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — Chippewa Lake has been closed to the public while crews search for a man who went missing on the water Saturday night, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses told authorities that around 9 p.m., a man jumped from a boat into the water and did not resurface.

The search will resume Sunday.

ODNR is being assisted in the search by the Medina County Sheriff's Office, Medina Park District, Westfield Fire Department, Medina All Hazards Team and Wooster Township Dive and Rescue.

While the search is being conducted, Chippewa Lake is closed.

