Brunswick teen embraces agriculture, encourages others to work on the farm

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio — The number of farms across the United States continues to decline.

According to the USDA, there were two million farms in 2022, down from 2.2 million in 2007.

But one Northeast Ohio teen is helping change the game by learning about agriculture and encouraging younger generations to embrace the industry and everything it has to offer.

Pushing bales of hay on the tractor, caring for and letting the horses out to stretch their legs, and cleaning countless animal pens, it's truly all in a day's work for Brunswick High School student Naomi Kirkland.

"I was so excited. I knew that I wanted to work here for a while, and after the first day, I'm like when can I come back?" Kirkland said.

Kirkland's been coming back basically every day for the last two years straight.

When she's not in the classroom, the 17-year-old puts in some serious time each week at Spring Mist Farms in Brunswick Hills.

Her commitment is clear.

"I do morning and night chores. So, it's morning chores on the weekends. Night chores during the week," Kirkland said.

Spring Mist operates as a petting, educational farm, bringing in different generations of visitors.

Kirkland loves the experience and finds herself constantly challenged by the environment.

"It's almost like learning another language with the animals, and you never fully master it," Kirkland said.

Farmwork has been in Kirkland's blood for as long as she can remember.

Her mom worked here several years ago, and she's been visiting since she was a little kid.

Kirkland's boss and co-owner of Spring Mist, Howard Goodyear, has witnessed her loyalty and dedication firsthand.

"She was trustworthy. It was just a very good fit, and she really enjoyed the livestock," Goodyear said.

Kirkland says it's been a learning experience through and through.

She's humbled and appreciative, hoping others will consider following in her path and taking a chance on what some would consider an out-of-the-box gig for a teen.

"I've definitely had to learn how to be patient. I've definitely learned how to work on myself, and I've learned I love hard work," Kirkland said.

"She's always willing to advance. Willing to get as dirty as she needs to," Goodyear said.

For more information on Spring Mist Farms, click here.

