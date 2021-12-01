Chick-fil-A announces new Medina location opening on Dec. 2

MEDINA, Ohio — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open on North Court Street in Medina on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Chick-fil-A selected Tony Morgano as the independent franchised owner and operator. Morgano became a regular customer of the restaurant chain at an earlier age and grew up about 15 minutes away from where the new location is opening.

“I always enjoyed Chick-fil-A because the food tasted great and there was something different about Chick-fil-A’s intentionality,” said Morgano, who also served as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. “It is an honor for me to open and grow Chick-fil-A Medina in my hometown. I look forward to having the privilege to create positive influences within our restaurant for our Team and Community.”

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A first 100 grand opening celebration, the restaurant will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in their community with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to partners with the Greater Cleveland network.

Chick-fil-A Medina is located at 1007 N. Court St. and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Ahead of the highly anticipated opening, the Medina County Police Department has a new traffic plan in place for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Medina Police Department. Chick-fil-A traffic plan.

The green line in the picture depicts arriving vehicles and the red line indicates exiting vehicles.

Two officers will be controlling traffic.

All motorists must enter via Boardman Alley off Northland Drive. The driveway off Court Street will be closed to incoming traffic. Cars will be able to exit via the driveway to Court Street, via Boardman Alley back to Northland Drive, or through the western Target entrance/exit.

The driveway on the West Reagan closest to Court Street will be closed

Police said should the drive-thru line extend past the driveway that leads to Court Street, then vehicles will be directed to circle around the vacant Ruby Tuesday building.

