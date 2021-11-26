Donations being accepted for Brunswick Hills family who lost 2 cars, garage in Thanksgiving cooking fire

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio — A Brunswick Hills family with a special needs child and twins boys due next month are picking up the pieces after their garage caught fire while they were smoking a turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the homeowners, they were smoking a turkey close to the garage when it caught fire.

Both cars that were parked in the garage are at a total loss. The fire never spread to the house, but it did have some smoke damage, according to the Brunswick Hills Fire Department.

Neighbor Kimberlee Nagy Bublik set up a fundraiser for the family.

According to the Facebook page, the family "suffered a tragedy at their home. With a 6-year-old special needs child and twin boys due next month - this family needs our help.”

Baby shower items such as diapers, newborn clothes, etc are needed to prepare for the twins.

Immediate needs include:



The family's 6-year-old boy is size 6/7 and size 1 kid shoes.

The father is a size 10 shoes 2x shirts and 38 waist 30 length on the pants or XL

The mother is in 2x/3x leggings and 2x/3x tops, size 10.5 shoes (she's 8 months pregnant with twins)

Food and gift cards are also welcome.

All items can be dropped off at the Brunswick Hills Police Department within the next week. The lobby is open 24/7 with cameras.

RELATED: Firefighters respond to Brunswick Hills garage fire after turkey cooking mishap

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.