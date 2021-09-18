1 dead in plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash that occurred in Medina County Saturday evening, according to Wadsworth police.

The plane crashed near Wadsworth Municipal Airport just before 7 p.m.

Crews are currently on scene and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the incident.

Wadsworth police said one person was killed in the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The airport has been temporarily closed as the crash occurred on the main runway.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

