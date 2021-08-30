Longtime Medina cross country coach Milt Place remembered Sunday

MEDINA, Ohio — The funeral of Medina cross country coach Milt Place was held Sunday at the Medina High School stadium.

Students, teachers and the community gathered Sunday at Medina High School to remember Place who died on Aug. 22.

“The connections that he has made with families, obviously the kids, it never ends, it’s exponential, It just keeps growing. It’s a brutal loss for us," said Phil Brewer, Medina High School teacher and coach.

Place was the head coach for the boy’s cross country team. He was well-regarded in the community.

As the boy's head cross country coach, his teams won numerous district and regional titles, including a state championship under his leadership. In 2007, Medina was invited to compete in the Nike Team National Meet where they finished 12th in the country.

