Medina High School announces death of cross country coach Milt Place

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina High School cross country coach Milt Place died suddenly on Sunday, according to a letter sent from the school to members of the team.

Place was the head coach for the boy’s cross country team. He was well-regarded in the community.

School officials met with the team during first period Monday to share the news of his death and to provide counseling support and resources.

“We will provide support for your children at school whenever they need it through our school counselors and prevention staff,” the school said in a letter to parents and staff.

Place had a long career in cross country, one that first started as a runner under the renowned national coach, Joe Vigil, of Adams State. Place was part of the 1971 National Championship team in cross country, according to the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.

In 1980, he started the women’s cross country program at Tiffin Columbian High School where he guided them to a regional runner-up title and directed the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival, which became one of the biggest high school events in the nation.

Eventually, he ended up in Medina in 1992 where he began the Media Festival as a way to promote cross country in Northeast Ohio.

As the boy's head cross country coach, his teams won numerous district and regional titles, including a state championship under his leadership. In 2007, Medina was invited to compete in the Nike Team National Meet where they finished 12th in the country.

In 2017, Place received the special “Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award” from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) at the annual coaches clinic in Columbus. He was also recognized at the State Cross Country Tournament at National Trail Raceway on Nov. 4, 2017. That same day the boy's team took home third place in the Division I race, according to the Medina Athletics.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this as more information becomes available.

