Longtime Medina snowplow driver says today's storm was one of the worst he's ever worked

MEDINA, Ohio — In Medina and across Northeast Ohio, snowplow drivers are working 12 to 15-hour shifts to clear neighborhood streets after making the main roads safe for travel following the season’s first major winter storm.

A snowplow driver for 18 years, John Brine, who is using brine and salt to assist with the plowing, says the storm that started last night and carried into Monday was one of the worst storms he has ever worked.

"It was a never-ending battle out here, making four paths each way trying to get it cleaned up,” said Brine.

He spent part of the day clearing the way around the city’s historic square.

By late morning and afternoon, the focus shifted from the main roads in Medina to residential streets where people were digging out from about a foot of snow.

"It's a little rough. It's time-consuming especially when you get down to cul-de-sacs, really time-consuming in there,” Brine said.

Like many snowplow drivers around the area, Brine is asking residents to be patient. He said drivers are working hard to make all the roads safe.

He has one more request for residents.

"When they're cleaning their driveways out, don't blow it out in the street. We're trying to clean the streets and they turn around and blow it out in the street," he said.

A general message to anyone dealing with the storm’s aftermath.

"Watch yourself. It's still slick out there."

