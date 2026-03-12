Medina City Schools to shift grades in new reconfiguration plan to save $1.5M

MEDINA, Ohio — Beginning in 2027 to 2028, A.I. Root will serve fifth and sixth-grade students.

Meanwhile, Clagget Middle School will serve seventh and eighth-graders, and all elementary buildings will serve kindergarten through fourth-grade students.

“For my perspective, I want my child to the best inclusive experience in their childhood years to become better adults,” said Nicole Glatz, a Medina City Schools parent.

Unlike some comments News 5 saw on Facebook from parents with concerns about Medina City Schools reconfiguration plan, Glatz said she supports the district’s decision to move toward grade-specific schooling.

“As a parent of two children impacted – both of whom are a little bit socially uncomfortable – they have a hard time integrating to new changes. I really feel like this is going to help them with that transition into middle school,” said Glatz.

Meanwhile, other social media users worry about how this will affect students' maturity and those in special education.

“Access to special education services will not change,” said Sable.

For the last five or six years, Medina City Schools Superintendent Aaron Sable said the district has been exploring different consolidation models due to decreasing enrollment and cuts in state funding.

“We are really experiencing this as a family. This isn’t a situation where it’s our school district against the community. I think it’s important that we move through this change and adjustment together,” Sable said.

News 5 asked Sable if the district did not make these changes or even consider them, what challenges could the district face in the future when it comes to funding?

“We would have to go back out to our taxpayers much sooner for a levy,” said Sable.

That’s why he said the district is making these changes now to give taxpayers more time and to lower the amount they’re requesting.

“By consolidating to an upper elementary 5-6 building as well as a 7-8 middle school, it allows us to reduce $1.5 million,” said Sable.

News 5 asked Sable about possible job cuts, and he said the district hopes to reduce staff through retirements.

Meantime, he said the district has scheduled meetings with staff members and will host public conversations, too.

Towards the end of the school year, he said the district plans to send out a sign-up sheet to get a committee of parents, staff and community members to help with the district’s transition.

“While we have the chance to ask the questions, get the concerns out of the way, and get on the same page, that we collectively do that because at the end of the day we all want what’s best for our students,” said Glatz.