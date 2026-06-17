Medina County SPCA struggles with record-low adoptions, calls for help

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Medina County SPCA is at an all-time low adoption rate, so it is asking the community to consider adopting some of its older pets.

In total, shelter staff said there are 18 animals that have been waiting to be adopted for more than six months with no interest.

Staff members aren’t sure why the numbers are low and why people aren’t coming in.

But they said it’s making their jobs a little more challenging because they’re running out of space.

"We have all of this space being taken up by available animals that are continuing to sit and wait for their home, while we’re still pulling in animals that are sick—they’re injured, they need immediate help—and that unfortunately puts a toll on our waitlist,” said Dolly Miller, a medical team member at Medina County SPCA.

Aside from adopting, staff members said people can donate, be foster pet parents and serve as volunteers.