Medina police working to identify man accused of groping 2 teen girls, 1 woman this week

The Medina Police Department.
A man is accused of groping three females in Medina this week.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 02, 2021
MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina Police Department is working to identify a man suspected of groping two 16-year-old girls and another female in Medina this week, according to Chief of Police Edward R. Kinney.

The first case was Tuesday at around 6 p.m. at the Walmart in Medina Township, police said. The man allegedly groped a 16-year-old female in the parking lot of the store.

The second case happened at around 6 p.m. when he allegedly groped a 16-year-old female in the Target parking lot in Medina.

Later that same day, police say he tried to lure away a 28-year-old woman and then groped her in the 300 block of East Smith in Medina. Police did not specify her age.

In all three cases, Kinney said the man was wearing the same hat, sunglasses and a Hollister T-shirt.

Kinney called the alleged attacks “bold” as they happened in the daylight.

Police are working to identify him now and detectives are following tips and leads.

If you recognize this man, police are asking the public to contact dispatch at 330-725-7777.

