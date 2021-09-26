No one injured after massive house fire in Lodi

LODI, Ohio — Fire crews responded to a massive structure fire at a home on Wooster Street Saturday, according to the Lodi Fire Department.

Lodi Fire was dispatched to 407 Wooster Street at 5:11 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were pouring out of the upper floor windows, according to the department. The fire was contained to the second and third floors.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, Lodi Fire said.

A resident of the home noticed the fire before other occupants of the home were trapped upstairs.

Mutual aid was called to help extinguish the fire. The fire was under control in about an hour, with crews remaining on scene to investigate the cause and overhaul the home, Lodi Fire said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

