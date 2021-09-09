Pedestrian walking on the road struck and killed by driver in Medina County

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on the road in Sharon Township, located in Medina County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded at approximately 9:25 p.m. to State Route 18 near State Road for a crash.

A 43-year-old Akron woman was operating a 2016 Chrysler, driving east on State Route 18, when she struck a pedestrian walking in the street.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the second crash that killed a pedestrian this week in Medina County.

