Pittsburgh man accused of driving to Medina to meet 14-year-old he met on Tinder

MEDINA, Ohio — A Pittsburgh man is charged with cocaine possession and accused of trying to solicit a minor for sexual activity after he told police that he drove to Medina to meet a 14-year-old boy he met on Tinder.

In body camera video News 5 received from Medina police, officers can be seen confronting and arresting the 29-year-old man on July 9 at Lake Medina.

This comes after the 29-year-old man told police he drove 2.5 hours to Medina to meet up with a 14-year-old boy, who originally told the Pittsburgh man he was 19 years old.

A Medina police officer asked the Pittsburgh man the following question: "You were online, on Tinder, trying to connect with a 19-year-old male; the guy told you that he was 19. Prior to leaving Pittsburgh, they did admit they were only 14 years old. You then drove 2.5 hours to Medina to meet up with said 14-year-old, correct?”

The Pittsburgh man said, "yes."

He then said, "I should’ve listened to my gut this morning. I’m being dead honest with you, sir. I f***** up. I’m ashamed of it, and I wish I could go back to this morning.”

If the man hadn’t gotten caught, National Law Enforcement Procedures and Security expert Tim Dimoff said this situation could’ve had a different ending.

"We’re seeing a lot more electronic abuse, and that includes soliciting, importuning children, taking advantage of adults, abuse of elderly,” said Dimoff.

That’s why Dimoff encourages parents to talk to their kids about online safety, set boundaries around screen time and consider downloading parental control apps to help monitor their behavior.

He also said parents should be aware if their kids start hiding what they’re doing online or using their devices in private.

"I think we all have gut instincts when someone’s doing something that they don’t want you to see, so basically, I say keep your parental radar up and out,” said Dimoff.

Medina police declined our interview request.

But according to court documents, the Pittsburgh man was arraigned last Friday on the solicitation charge.

He’s scheduled to appear in court this Wednesday at 11 a.m. for a preliminary hearing on the drug possession charge.