Wadsworth police asking motorists to avoid Water Street due to SWAT standoff

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Police have cordoned off an area near Water Street in Wadsworth due to a SWAT situation involving a resident barricaded in a home and authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.

"The Wadsworth Police Department and the Medina County SWAT team are currently on scene at a single family residence on Water Street in our city with a barricaded subject, who is believed to be armed," Wadsworth police said. "Earlier today, WPD officers attempted to locate the male resident to serve an arrest warrant."

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the areas of Main and Water streets and Lyman and Water streets.

