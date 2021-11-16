Rampaging deer causes thousands in damage to The Sub Station in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Sub Station, a sub, soup and salad restaurant located in Wadsworth, is closed as the owners and employees pick up the pieces of shattered glass and repair the damage left by a buck that ran into the front doors of the restaurant.

On Monday at 4:50 p.m. a deer that ran through the glass doors managed to escape and was severely injured, according to the owners.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. The Sub Station located 116 High Street in Wadsworth is closed after a buck ran through the door and shattered the glass.

There were five customers and five employees who were inside when the deer entered the restaurant.

The owners called the police who assisted in the removal of the buck. It took about 30 minutes for the buck to leave through a propped-open side door.

The shop will be closed until further notice as the owners assess what they say is thousands of dollars in damage to the shop.

"Shelli and I are very appreciative to all who have stepped up to help and to all that have offered to help. We hope to be opened back up very soon," the shop said in a Facebook post.

