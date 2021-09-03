Pilot dead after small plane crashes into pond after take-off from Wadsworth Airport

WADSWORTH, Ohio — One person is dead after a plane crashed in Wadsworth on Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Wadsworth police say a small plane, likely a single-engine, took off from the Wadsworth airport Friday and crashed in a nearby pond.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

The plane was only in the air for about two to three minutes, OSHP said.

The OSHP said the person believed to have died is pilot. On Friday afternoon, a News 5 reporter on scene said a body was pulled from the water.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

Sergeant Ray Santiago, of the OSHP, said the pilot was in contact with the tower prior to the crash and there may have been a mechanical failure.

A dive team responded. Some of the wreckage is submerged, and some is not.

The OSHP said people nearby reported hearing an explosion.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration were at the crash site.

This story is developing. News 5 is at the scene and will update this as more information becomes available.

