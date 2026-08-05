U.S. Marshals arrest Medina County road rage shooting suspect

A 26-year-old man is behind bars after a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested him in connection with a road rage shooting that happened Tuesday on I-71 near Westfield Township, just north of the Route 83 exit.

According to the U.S. Marshals, a man and a woman were traveling in a 2023 Lexus when they were shot at. One of them sustained minor injuries, but authorities didn't specify who was hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol used Flock cameras to track down the suspect in North Canton. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Jackson Police Department and OSHP troopers responded and took the suspect into custody in the 6400 block of Strip Avenue NW. Police found two firearms inside his vehicle when he was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Thassanai Suwannasin, of London, Ohio.

He's charged with felonious assault and attempted murder, according to Wadsworth Municipal Court records. He was arraigned on Wednesday morning and is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 14.