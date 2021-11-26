WATCH: Wadsworth Griswold House lights up for the holiday season

A popular winter attraction in Wadsworth—a home that is nearly an exact replica of the Griswold’s home from "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"—lit up for the 2021 season Friday night.

With the holiday season upon us, the Wadsworth Griswold House lit up for the first time Friday night at 7 p.m. You can watch the event in the player below:

After the lighting on Friday, the Wadsworth Griswold House will be lit nightly from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through News Years Day.

Rachel and Greg Osterland, the owners of the home, held the inaugural lighting in 2013 but the project has been a dream of Greg's since he was a child watching "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" every year on Christmas Eve.

While the display brings cheer to fans of the holiday flick, it also helps spread cheer by raising donations for Great Strides, a national fundraising event for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

To learn more about Great Strides 2021, click here.

Guests who stop by the house are asked to be mindful of social distancing and it is recommended masks be worn if there is a large crowd during a visit.

The Wadsworth Griswold House is located at 173 Duane Lane.

