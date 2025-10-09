1 dead, 2 injured after Rootstown Township crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on State Route 44 near mile marker 6 in Rootstown Township.

According to troopers, an 18-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic southbound on State Route 44, when he crossed the center line and lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers said the vehicle crossed back into the southbound lane and went off the right side of the road, where the car struck a ditch and a mailbox.

The vehicle overturned and landed on all four tires, according to troopers.

The driver and a 21-year-old woman passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Danavir Caitanya Patrick White, 20, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.

