1 person killed, 2 injured after explosion at granite supplier in Tallmadge, officials say

KENT, Ohio — One person was killed and two women were injured after an explosion outside in the parking lot of a granite supplier in Tallmadge Monday, according to the Tallmadge Police Department.

Police confirmed to News 5 that a man was killed and a woman was injured at Korkan Granite, located at 4561 Crystal Parkway, in Portage County.

The explosion happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Police said the explosion happened when the victims were trying to access a storage container located outside of the business.

One woman who was injured was treated at the scene. A second woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to its website, "Korkan Granite is dedicated to providing the luxurious look and durability of stone for residential and commercial projects."

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of an explosion at Korkan Granite in Tallmadge on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

This story is developing. News 5 is sending a crew to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.