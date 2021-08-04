14-year-old boy struck by car while riding bicycle in Kent; hit-skip investigation underway

KENT, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department.

Around 10:07 a.m., the 14-year-old boy was riding his bicycle on Munroe Falls-Kent Road at the Portage Hike and Bike Trail when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle that struck the boy fled the scene before police arrived.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told police that they saw a blue van leaving the area traveling east on Munroe Falls-Kent Road with damage to the driver's side headlight. Police are working to investigate if that vehicle was involved in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 330-673-7732.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.