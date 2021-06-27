40-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Ravenna

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 40-year-old man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the road Saturday night.

Around 10:26 p.m. a 2004 Volkswagen Touareg was traveling east on Newton Falls Road near Peck Road.

At the same time, Nicholas Bieniek, 40, of Ravenna, was walking east in the eastbound lane of Newton Falls Road.

Bieniek was struck by the Volkswagen and died as a result of his injuries, troopers said.

Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

