Canton woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Portage County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a woman from Canton early Saturday morning.

The woman has been identified as 50-year-old Janeene Daniels, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 1:28 a.m. on Summit Road at the Powdermill Road roundabout.

Authorities say Daniels was heading west in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and traveled off the road just before entering the roundabout.

"The Cruze drove off the right side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected and swerved back to the left. The vehicle then struck a curb, causing it to overturn. After the vehicle passed through the roundabout it struck a utility pole," troopers said.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

The matter remains under investigation.

