Crash with school bus in Ravenna Township sends 3 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash Thursday involving three vehicles including a school bus with students on board in Ravenna Township in Portage County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers from the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 7:05 a.m. to State Route 88 near Cooley Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash; a school bus for the James A. Garfield Local School District, a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan and a 2002 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.

Through an investigation, troopers determined the school bus was in the southbound lanes attempting to turn in a private drive. At that time, the minivan was behind the school bus. A Tundra also traveling southbound struck the minivan from the back, forcing the minivan into the rear of the school bus, according to OSHP spokesperson Sgt. Ray Santiago.

The impact caused the minivan to catch fire. A driver and two passengers who were inside the van were transported to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The school bus, which was occupied by the driver and four students, were all treated on scene, and the students were released to their parents.

The driver of the Tundra was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

